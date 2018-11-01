Hurricane Michael: Gulf County

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Soldiers from the Florida Army National Guard pass out water and MRE meals to victims of Hurricane Michael. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Soldiers from the Florida Army National Guard pass out water and MRE meals to victims of Hurricane Michael. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) - Here is the latest information on Hurricane Michael recovery efforts in Gulf County:

A citizen fuel depot is available at the Health Department building at 2475 Garrison Ave., Port St. Joe. Both unleaded and diesel are available. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Debris Pick up

Debris pick up along county and city roads will continue until hurricane debris piles are eliminated. Please be aware of larger trucks on roadways that may cause more traffic congestion.

Curfew, boil water, burn ban

Gulf County Curfew has been lifted as of 1 November.

Boil water notice STILL in effect for Cape San Blas, Cape, Indian Pass and 386/Overstreet but has been lifted for all other Gulf County residents. Burn ban remains in effect for all of Gulf County.

Tetanus and flu shots

The Florida Department of Health is offering free tetanus and flu shots in

Wewahitchka (807 Highway 22) on the first and third Monday of the month 8a.m.-4p.m.

and Port St. Joe (2475 Garrison Ave.). Open Monday - Friday 8a.m. -5p.m.

Free Tetanus shots will be available at following volunteer fire departments on TODAY, November 1.

• St Joe Beach Volunteer FD – 10a.m. – Noon eastern time, November 1

• Highland View Volunteer FD – 2p.m. – 4p.m. eastern time, November 1

• Dalkeith Volunteer FD – 2p.m. – 4p.m. central time, November 1

Meals at First Baptist

First Baptist Church (102 3rd St., Port St. Joe) will be serving lunch and dinner daily.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center

Two FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are open from 8a.m - 6p.m. in Gulf County and located at:

• Gulf County Public Library at 110 Library Drive, Port St. Joe.

• Wewahitchka Information Center, 211 N SR 71, Wewahitchka.

State of Florida, FEMA, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and other representatives are in place to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs.

To apply for assistance, you will need the following:

• Social Security number

• Daytime telephone number

• Current mailing address and address and zip code of the damaged property

• Insurance information, if available. Insurance is not required to receive assistance.

Applicants can visit www.disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.



D-SNAP Food Assistance Available

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) is available to communities impacted by Hurricane Michael. Families are encouraged to pre-register and take advantage of the phone application option by calling 855-278-7136. For Gulf County, pre-registration dates are Oct. 26-Nov. 4.

Apply in person Oct. 31-Nov. 4 at Gulf Coast State College (3800 Garrison Ave. Port St. Joe.).

Visit the D-SNAP website for more information on pre-registration, site locations, and hours of operation.

Donation distribution centers (No longe accepting donations)

Residents needing tarps and supplies may go to the following distribution centers:

• Wewahitchka Gym (852 S. Hwy. 71, Wewahitchka), Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. - noon

• Centennial Building (2201 Centennial Dr., Port St. Joe), Mon. - Fri. 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

• Washington Rec Center (401 Peters Rd., Port St. Joe), Mon.-Fri. 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

All future donations will be directed to the state distribution center. For information on getting supplies to the state center, please call 850-227-2349. For cash contributions, please visit www.VolunteerFlorida.org.

Stack House Clothing Bank (610 8th St, Port St Joe)

Open 9a.m-5p.m 7 days a week. Volunteers and NEW sock, underwear and tennis shoe are needed.

Red Cross & Salvation Army Providing Meals, Supplies

The American Red Cross is providing shelter and meals to clients at the Honeyville Community Center (240 Honeyville Park Dr.) and St. James Episcopal Church (800 22nd St., Port St. Joe). Mobile feeding and cleaning kits are available to Gulf County neighborhoods.

The Salvation Army is providing mobile feeding throughout Gulf County and at a fixed site at the Dollar General Market (8250 W. Highway 98, Port St. Joe) 11a.m. - through-out the day.

Voting Locations

Super Center Voting Stations will be open daily through November 6, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST:

• Gulf County Supervisor of Elections Office (401 Long Ave, Port St Joe)

• Wewahitchka Public Library (314 N. 2nd Street, Wewahitchka)

For more information, contact the Supervisor of Elections at 850-229-6117 or https://www.votegulf.com/

Crisis clean up

Call 800-451-1954 for help with home cleanup through Friday, November 2. All services are free, but service is not guaranteed because of the overwhelming need. This hotline CANNOT assist with social services such as food, clothing, shelter, insurance, or questions about FEMA registration.

Operation Blue Roof

Army Corps of Engineers roof tarping aid, visit www.usace.army.mil/blueroof or call 888-766-3258. Rights of Entry application last day November 11.

Electric updates

Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative Customers restored power: 97%

Duke Energy customers restored power: 100%

Duke Energy customers can call 850-229-8944 to resolve electrical issues.

The GCEC Wewahitchka office lobby is open for regular business hours: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The online bill pay system at www.gcec.com is operational and no late fees are currently being assessed. Wewahitchka office: (850) 639-2216

