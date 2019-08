PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Fair is another victim of Hurricane Michael.

Bob Johnson, the general manager of the Central Panhandle Fair, said the fairgrounds needs to be repaired.

“Our buildings took a good beating,” he said.

Also, the FEMA trailers that are housing hurricane victims are expected to remain on the site until April.

While 2019 fair is canceled but officials say they plan to bring it back next year.