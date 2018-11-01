Hurricane Michael: Bay County

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Homes and businesses along US 98 are left in devastation by Hurricane Michael on October 12, 2018 in Mexico Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) - ESSENTIAL INFORMATION

The Bay County Medical Examiner is reporting 21 casualties in Bay County.

The 211 Citizen Hotline continues to receive non-emergency calls. For out-of-state callers, please dial (850) 248-6099.

For up-to-date information, go to www.recoverbaycounty.com.

Visit www.safeandwell.org to connect with friends and family. The website can also be used to search for loved ones.

A curfew is still in effect for Bay County from midnight to 5 a.m. with a restriction on alcohol sales in place during curfew hours.

On Thursday, Nov. 1 the National Weather Service is calling for showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Thursday night is predicted showers and thunderstorms. Low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Recover Bay County – By the Numbers

· Feeding Assistance

Salvation Army: 255,254 total meals

Red Cross Meals: 276,865 total meals

36 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERV’s) doing mobile feeding with the Red Cross.

Total sheltered: 685

Debris Management

o Eight yard trash disposal facilities have been established

o Six construction/demolition disposal sites established

o 523,361 cubic yards of debris collected in unincorporated Bay County, landfill and reporting jurisdictions (10/30)

· Business & Industry Recovery (https://floridadisaster.biz/BusinessOpenCloseStatus)

o Open pharmacies: 54

o Open businesses: 769

o Business damage assessments conducted: 33

Power Outages

· As of Tuesday, Oct. 30, Duke Energy has restored power to approximately 355 customers in Mexico Beach. They are working toward a goal of November 3 for full restoration of customers who can receive power.

Gulf Power’s initial power restoration to the lines is now complete. They will continue to upgrade and restore the power grid, including power from the lines to properties.

Gulf Coast Electric is reporting approximately 1.9 percent of Bay County is without power. Gulf Coast Electric Co-op will not charge any late fees as the system and offices are repaired. Gulf Coast Electric Co-op customers can call 1-800-568-3667 to report an outage or view power outages on the outage map at http://outagemap.gcec.com



VOLUNTEERS

The Bay County Emergency Operations Center opened a Volunteer Reception Center (VRC) on Monday, Oct. 29. The VRC is located at 7734 Franklin Ave., at the Southport Community Center, and is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Although registration and assignment must be done in person, more information is available by calling (850) 960-4235. The VRC provides a central location for the public to learn about, sign up for, and volunteer for the Hurricane Michael relief efforts throughout the Bay County area. Please do not drop donated items off at the VRC.

The VRC receives and assigns volunteers to areas of the most critical need in Bay County. Volunteer organizations may contact the VRC for assignment, or to request volunteers for specific projects.

All volunteer groups should scan and send their volunteer hour logs to Maranda Griffin at mgriffin@baycountyfl.gov for all hours tracked to be reported to FEMA.

Bulk Donation Coordination

Please do not drop off donations to the shelter or feeding sites. For bulk donation coordination, call (469) 349-9532 or email donatebayco@gmail.com. Or, reach out to the local faith community to see if they are accepting donations.

ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Residents in areas impacted by Hurricane Michael may be eligible to receive assistance to repair their home’s electrical connection to restore power. Utility providers are responsible for the wire or service line to the electric meter, but often homeowners may have damage to equipment or lines from the service line to their home. The Florida Department of economic Opportunity (DEO) Community Action Agency partners administer the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) that may be able to help.

You may be eligible for the LIHEAP program if you were impacted by Hurricane Michael and your household does not exceed 150 percent of the poverty level. www.floridajobs.org/liheap

Through a network of Community Action Agencies, the funds are used to assist households with home energy assistance. The Community Action Agency will hire a licensed electrician to repair the home’s electrical connections. Applicants in Bay County will apply through the Bay County Council on Aging, Inc by calling 850-769-3468.

Medical Services

Bay County Children’s Dentistry Clinic

3518 E 15th St, Panama City

11 am – 4 pm

· Free urgent dental care services for all children and adults

· Continues services for Medicaid Eligible children 1 – 21 years of age (preventative and urgent)

Open Childcare Centers

· ABC University – 1338 Florida Ave., Panama City - (850)872-2112

· Adventure Club Learning Center – 2405 E Baldwin Rd, Panama City – (850)522-0171

· Appletree Academy – 7221 Patronis Dr., Panama City Beach – (850)233-3884

· Bay Kidz Academy – 1416 W 16th St, Panama City – (850)628-4828

· Beach Kids Academy – 2016 Allison Ave, Panama City – (850)230-6271

· Boys and Girls Club (Frank Brown) – 16200 Back Beach Rd, Panama City Beach – (850)236-3030

· Club 4 Kids – 3120 E Highway 390, Panama City – (850)277-0026

· Club for Kiddies – 1712 Beck Ave, Panama City – (850)215-2450

· Exceed Learning Childcare Center – 705 Jenks Ave, Panama City – (850)481-1275

· Girls Inc – 300 Clara Ave, Panama City Beach – (850)588-8711

· Gulf Beach Baptist Weekday Preschool – 10620 Hutchison Blvd, PCB – (850)249-5437

· Little Hearts Learning Center – 1315 E 14th St, Lynn Haven – (850)571-5310

· Lynn Haven Early Learning – 1849 Virginia Ave, Lynn Haven – (850)265-6221

· New Bethel Academy – 1942 East 7th St, Panama City – (850)763-8341

· PCB Academy – 16910 Innocente Ave, Panama City Beach – (850)234-0929

· PCB Academy New Beginnings – 271 S Highway 79, Panama City Beach – (850)234-1223

· Pons Child Care – 100B Jazz Dr, Panama City – (850)387-4849

· Precious Memories Childcare – 12112 Highway 231, Youngstown – (850)753-3285

· Primary Prep School – 6 Miracle Strip Loop, Panama City Beach – (850)234-5437

· Small town Childcare and Preschool – 7713 Highway 77, Southport – (850)265-1070

· St Andrews Academy of Early Learning – 2618 W 10th St, Panama City – (850)573-5441

· St Bernadette Child Development Academy – 1214 Moylan Rd, PCB – (850)230-0009

· Stacy’s Fun in the Sun Preschool - 8713 Front Beach Dr, Panama City Beach – (850)236-1297

· Stacy’s Fun in the Sun Preschool 2 – 7101 Big Daddy Dr, Panama City Beach – (850)234-0210

· Stacy’s Fun in the Sun Preschool 3 – 6109 Cherry St, Panama City – (850)871-9915

· Woodlawn Child Development Center – 219 N Alf Coleman Rd, PCB – (850)708-1618

ELECTIONS

The Supervisor of Elections Office opened on Thursday, Oct 18. 830 W. 11th St.

No new mail-in ballots will be sent out.

If you already have a mail-in ballot do not put in the mail. Hand deliver to the supervisor of the election’s office.

Early voting began Oct. 27 for 12 hours each day through Election Day. To reach the Supervisor of Elections Office temporarily by phone call (850) 248-8602, (850) 248-8603 or (850) 248-8604 or visit www.bayvotes.org.

Six mega voting sites have been set up and are open to all Bay County Voters, Oct. 27-Nov.6:



Stanford Station (near Hobby Lobby) 746 W. 23rd Street

Parker United Methodist Church 908 S. Tyndall Pkwy.

Panama City Beach Senior Center 423 Lyndell Ln.

Lynn Haven Elementary School 300 W. 10th Street (new building behind the school at corner of 10th & Alabama Ave.)

Palo Alto Church of Christ 3119 N Highway 231

Supervisor of Election Office 830 W. 11th St.

One Day early voting event at Mexico Beach City Hall (201 Paradise Path, Mexico Beach) this Friday, November 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Take a valid form of Florida identification bearing your signature, as well as a picture to the polling place since the law requires both signature and photo identification in order to vote.

CITY INFORMATION

City of Mexico Beach

Power Restoration

As of Tuesday, Oct. 30, Duke Energy has restored power to approximately 355 customers in Mexico Beach. They are working toward a goal of November 3 for full restoration of customers who can receive power.

Some customers may receive power today and in coming days. In an abundance of caution, please:

1. Turn off the main breakers if you can until power is restored. Duke Energy cannot go into your home to do that and they can't see inside your house

2. Properly disconnect generators especially if you have a whole house generator that is hard wired into your home

3. Be aware that power lines are being energized. Practice safety

Water System

Crews from across the state are working to repair the Mexico Beach water system. As of Tuesday, Oct. 30, approximately 40 percent of water and sewer has been restored to Mexico Beach customers. However, water has been shut off to prevent further damage caused a broken pipe or connection. If you are a resident who lives in an area where water and sewer is being restored, please call City Hall at 1-252-996-0660, 1-252-996-0662 or 850-648-5700 to put in a request to have it turned on.

Boil Water Notice

A mandatory boil water notice remains in effect for all of Mexico Beach until further notice. Bottled water is widely available throughout the city.

If your water has been turned on, do not drink it without boiling it first. Please use water conservation measures at this time. Our sewer system is not fully operational. Lift stations are on generators or bypass.

Checkpoints

The checkpoint at the Eastbound base of the DuPont Bridge on U.S. 98 in Parker is no longer in place.

Checkpoints remain in place at:

· The western city limit of Mexico Beach on U.S. 98 in Bay County

· The eastern city limit of Mexico Beach on U.S. 98 at the Gulf County line

· County 386 in the area of 15th Street; north of the City of Mexico Beach

Drivers to and from Gulf County should take State 22 to State 71 South into Gulf County.

The city is only open to the following:

· Residents, Property Owners and Property Management Companies: You must have evidence of property ownership or residency (driver’s license, deed, utility bill, etc.) to get your credentials. The City will provide you with a pass for your vehicle and a wristband that should be worn while in Mexico Beach. If you are already in the city, you can get a wristband and vehicle permit at City Hall

· Insurance Adjusters: Insurance adjusters must have a copy of their state-issued license, evidence of the company they work for and the specific appointment they are going to. Insurance adjusters will be given a single day pass

· Debris haulers who are part of the team contracted through the City of Mexico Beach: No other debris haulers will be credentialed or admitted. Credentials will be provided to the main contractor

· Credentialed volunteer teams and charities who have been approved to be in Mexico Beach: Credentials will be provided by the Volunteer Coordinator.

Federal, state and local credentialed recovery officials: You will need to show evidence of your credentials but you will not need a specific Mexico Beach credential.

Anyone other than those in these approved groups WILL BE TURNED AWAY at the checkpoints.

Feeding/Supply Locations

· Camp Happy Tummies, 111 22nd St. (next to City Hall) - Breakfast 8:30 a.m.; dinner at 4 p.m.

· Mango Marley's "Just Another Day in Paradise" Food Truck, 3102 Hwy 98 - Hot food (sunrise to sunset), ice, supplies, tarps

· First Baptist Church, 823 N 15th St. - Tarps, supplies, Verizon wifi and charging station

· Under the Palms Park, 300 7th Street – Showers, AT&T mobile charging station, portalets

Voting

There will be a one-day only early voting event at City Hall (201 Paradise Path) this Friday, Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Take a valid form of Florida identification bearing your signature, as well as a picture to the polling place since the law requires both signature and photo identification in order to vote.

Community Meeting

There will be a community meeting event at Camp Happy Tummies (111 22nd St) this Saturday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon. City, county and state representatives will be present and available to speak with residents and business owners, and answer questions on a variety of topics. Among those present will include Commissioner Robert Carroll, FEMA, Chief Financial Officer of Florida, SBA, Florida Dept. of Economic Opportunity, Florida Attorney General, CareerSource Gulf Coast, Florida Dept. of Health, AND MORE.

City of Panama City

· Some Panama City utility customers will be receiving a bill for water, sewer and garbage usage from before Hurricane Michael. Please note that regardless of the date on the bill the due date for payment has been extended to Dec. 1. Other customers received their bill prior to the storm and also have until Dec. 1 to make the payment.

· Regular billing will resume in November. Customers will not be billed for four weeks of water, sewer and garbage, including the two-week time period in which the city was working to restore water following the storm. Additionally, customers who are unable to use the water and sewer in November and December will not be charged the base fees for water and sewer.

· The Utility Billing Department is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the A.D. Harris Learning Village (819 E. 11th Street). Staff can also be reached by calling (850) 872-3166.

· Customers who do not have running water in their home or business may have a water leaks on their property. Utilities crews have turned off water meters as they noticed a leak or were notified of a leak on private property. Property owners own and are responsible for the plumbing located between the home or business and the water meter. The city encourages owners in need of plumbing repairs to hire a licensed plumber. Once repairs are made, it is permissible for owners and plumbers to turn on water meters. Owners can also call the Utilities Department at (850) 872-3191 for assistance.

· All residential customers are receiving once-a-week blue garbage can collection service. Residents can find their pickup day by searching their address in this link: https://bit.ly/2ACElaV

· Debris pick-ups continue within city limits. Crowder Gulf, the city's debris contractor, has more than 85 double self-loaders running within the city limits as of Wednesday, Oct. 31. They are picking up in all four wards versus starting on one side of the city. Residents are encouraged to sort their debris *as best as they can* into four piles: household items, yard debris, construction items and appliances.

· During the recovery period of Hurricane Michael, mobile homes, recreational vehicles and campers are allowed on individual lots within the city limits of the City of Panama City regardless of the zoning district.

· Property owners must provide a rough site plan showing how the temporary structure will sit on the property to the City's Planning Department for a Development Order. Fees are waived. More information and contact information: https://bit.ly/2qjn3JT

· City Hall is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Offices are located at the A.D. Harris Learning Village, 819 E. 11th Street.

Panama City Comfort Stations

Comfort Stations continue to be set up throughout the City of Panama City. Once fully operational, each location will have food, water, ice, an air-conditioned tent, nice restrooms and showers.

"Panama City Comfort Stations" Facebook page has also been created to provide the community with updates on resources. Link: https://www.facebook.com/panamacitycomfortstations/

Locations:

· Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center

705 E. 14th Ct.

· Daffin Park - Millville

320 Kraft Ave.

· Cove Shopping Center - Cove

925 Cherry St.

· Al Helms Dog - next to walking park on Balboa Ave.

1022 Balboa Ave.

· Northstar Church - St Andrews

2379 St Andrews Blvd.

· Boys and Girls Club - 19th St.

3404 W. 19th St.

· Old Party City Store

2015 W. 23rd St.

· Palm Bay Prep Academy

1104 Balboa Ave.

· Panama City Mall

Corner of 23rd St. and Hwy 77

City of Callaway

Utilities

· Water – Restored. Boil Water Notice has been lifted.

· Sewer –Operational

· Utility Billing – All billing has been suspended. No late or additional fees will apply. Base rates have been suspended until water and sewer return to operational levels. Payments can be dropped off at the drop box at Callaway Public Works (324 S Berthe Ave) or at City Hall (6601 FL-22).

· Electricity – Mostly restored to residents that can accept power.

Construction Permits

· Make sure your insurance and FEMA (if applicable) has inspected before you begin repairs.

· Our permitting office (EPCI) located behind city hall is open 7 days a week from 7:00 am-5:30 pm.

· If a contractor is already registered with EPCI, they can call 850-819-6577 and request assistance.

· If a contractor is not registered with EPCI, they must go to the office and register to receive assistance.

· The Dept. of Business & Professional Regulators (DBPR) along with code enforcement is in Callaway monitoring all construction. Anyone found without a valid Florida Contractor License will be charged with a felony under Florida Law.

· All permitting fees are waived for repair of roof, plumbing, electric, and HVAC.

· There will be no new construction permits issued during the State of Emergency.

Debris Pick-up

· Debris pick-up has begun. They are currently running 11 trucks and will be adding more.

· AshBritt will be developing and posting schedules and routes.

· Please attempt to separate piles for ease in the pick-up process.

· Place all piles in the right-of-way.

· There will be several city sweeps to pick-up all debris. You can continue to place debris by the road during this process.

· This process will take many months to complete. Please be patient.

Community Needs

· There is a free medical clinic that is open on at the end of Beulah Ave in the Gore Park Community Building.

· FEMA has opened a Disaster Recovery Center in the parking lot of Gore Park at the end of Beulah Ave.

· There are multiple supply and resources along Tyndall Parkway and also Highway 22 East.

· Blue Roof is available for citizens through the Corp of Engineers and FEMA at no cost to the citizen. Contact them at 888-766-3258 (Some restrictions apply).

Contact

· Communication is very difficult. You can call the main phone number (850-871-6000).

· Monitor the city’s website: www.cityofcallaway.com

· Email can be sent to contact@cityofcallaway.com

· We are setting up temporary operations behind City Hall / 6601 E Hwy 22

