PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida.

Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns are announced.

Bay County Schools: After reviewing storm predictions and projected paths, and consulting with the weather experts, Bay District Schools has made the difficult decision to close all schools and offices on Thursday. A decision about Friday’s operations will be made on Wednesday. Wednesday is already a planning day for staff with no students attending our schools. All extra-curricular activities planned for Thursday will also be canceled. This includes all practices, games and other sporting events.

BDS Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the decision is actually more founded in mental health concerns than anything else.

“Right now, it doesn’t look like we are going to get very much in the way of bad weather on Thursday or Friday,” he said. “But it’s possible and I know that possibility is very concerning for our residents and families since we have all been through so much.”

Additionally, Husfelt noted, the possibility of heavy rains means traveling to and from school would be very challenging for all students and staff.

“I know this closure will cause some issues and problems for our business community and other agencies in our community and I apologize for that but again, I’m very concerned about what we don’t know about this storm,” Husfelt said. “This storm is tracking pretty much the way they say but I think every one of us knows that at any time it can change and go in any direction.”

Gulf County Schools: Due to the anticipated inclement weather associated with Hurricane Ian, all Gulf County Schools will be closed tomorrow Wednesday, the 28th, and Thursday, the 29th.

We have been advised by local Emergency Management that we should anticipate tropical storm force winds in excess of 35 mph as well as potential heavy rains, at times, well into Wednesday night. Considering the fact that our area still has so many dead and damaged trees resultant from Michael several years ago, the expected high winds on Wednesday make it problematic for our buses to legally operate, and Thursday’s closure will be needed to make general assessments. It goes without saying, no one wishes a storm like Ian on anyone, but the good news for our area is that it is expected to go in well south and east of our area, and local conditions should continue to improve throughout the day on Thursday.

Gulf Franklin campus of Gulf Coast State College: Gulf Coast State College will close its Gulf Franklin campus on Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian hits Florida.

“There will be no College services or activities at the Gulf/Franklin campus only. College operations at all other campuses (Panama City, North Bay, and Tyndall Education Center) will remain on normal operating business hours until further notice,” officials wrote in a news release. “For any students who reside in Gulf or Franklin Counties who travel to other GCSC campuses, we remind you to please be weather aware and contact your professors if conditions are not safe to travel.”

Florida State University:

“Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 30,” officials wrote in a news release. “Out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of the area if they so choose.”

Campus will remain open and operational Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Wednesday, Sept. 28. Campus will close for business Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30.

“FSU is prepared to support students throughout the storm. To the extent possible, the University will continue to provide on-campus services, including dining, for our students throughout the closure. On-campus residence halls will remain open for current residential students. Students are encouraged to discuss possible travel plans with family and friends,” officials wrote. “Students who choose to stay in Tallahassee will be advised via the FSU Alert system to follow a “shelter in place” protocol during the storm. That is, stay indoors, away from doors and windows, during the storm. Box meals will be delivered to the residence halls before the storm.”

They added that an “All Clear” message will be issued when conditions improve after the storm has passed.

Continue to monitor alerts.fsu.edu for updates. The university is expected to resume classes and normal business operations on Monday, Oct. 4. Please visit alerts.fsu.edu for more information and updates.