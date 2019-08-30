Hurricane Dorian to reach Category 3 by Friday night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Category 2 Hurricane Dorian is expected to reach Category 3 by Friday night.

Dorian is expected to become a Category 4 Hurricane before making landfall Tuesday along Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

A life-threatening storm surge will raise water levels 10 to 15 feet above normal tide levels in the northwestern Bahamas.

The northwestern Bahamas and coastal sections of the southeast U.S. can expect six to 12 inches of rain.

The rainfall may cause life-threatening flash flooding.

Life-threatening rip currents and high surf are possible along the east shores of the Bahamas and Florida’s east coast.

