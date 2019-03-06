Hurlburt Warns of Noise MGN Online Video

Hurlburt Field, Fla. - It might get loud.

The Special Tactics Training Squadron at Hurlburt Field will detonate 20 pounds of explosives during training on Wednesday from 12 – 1 p.m.

The training, which will take place on the Hurlburt Explosive Ordnance Device Range, is expected to produce three separate booms that may be heard up to 10 miles away, officials wrote in a news release.