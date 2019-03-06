News

Hurlburt Warns of Noise

Posted: Mar 05, 2019 09:51 AM EST

Updated: Mar 05, 2019 11:58 PM EST

Hurlburt Field, Fla. - It might get loud.

The Special Tactics Training Squadron at Hurlburt Field will detonate 20 pounds of explosives during training on Wednesday from 12 – 1 p.m.

The training, which will take place on the Hurlburt Explosive Ordnance Device Range, is expected to produce three separate booms that may be heard up to 10 miles away, officials wrote in a news release.

 

