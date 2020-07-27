Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Hurlburt Field active shooter identified

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The shooter involved in an armed disturbance on Friday has been identified as civilian spouse Elliot Alexeichik.

Elliot Alexeichik was declared dead on the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Airman First Class, and member of 1st SOW, Kimberly Alexeichik was reported injured due to a gunshot wound during the incident. She was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.

The United States Air Force was notified of the armed disturbance at 4:28 p.m. prompting a base lockdown. The lockdown was lifted at 5:55 p.m. and the base was given the all-clear.

The incident is under investigation by Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

