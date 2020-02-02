Hundreds of job-seekers come out to Bay County Job Fair

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Hundreds of local job seekers came out on Saturday to the 33rd annual Bay County Job Fair put on by CareerSource Gulf Coast.

The event was held at Gulf Coast State College as dozens of local companies got the chance to speak with interested residents about potential career opportunities.

According to CareerSource Gulf Coast’s Executive Director, Kim Bodine, the turnout at this year’s job fair was very encouraging.

“We also still have people out in the area that are entering the labor market for the first time since the hurricane,” said Bodine. “So this is a good way for them to find out and see the jobs that are available in the community.”

She said more than three hundred job-seekers came out to learn about different job opportunities available in the area, including 75 military veterans and spouses.

“We’ve had a lot of new and different companies open up with different kinds of jobs, you know we know the construction industry is booming, manufacturing is doing well,” said Bodine. “This just helps bring those kinds of jobs to the forefront so residents can see what kind of work and jobs are available to them.”

The event is the largest job fair in Bay County every year, free to both employers and job-seekers.

For information on future CareerSource Gulf Coast events, click here.