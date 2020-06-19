Hundreds of families receive free food as a dozen local agencies join forces

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Hundreds of families in Bay County will be going to sleep with fuller stomachs and one less thing to worry about. Nearly a dozen agencies joined forces Thursday afternoon to distribute free boxes of food to families in need.

Hundreds of cars could be seen lining up in the Panama City Mall parking lot all day long. Those on the receiving end got free canned goods, milk, and enough food to make meals.

There were enough boxes of food to feed more than 700 families. Those involved say they’re glad to be able to work together and give back to the community in the process.

“Each day is gratifying for us because we’re able to help so many families that need some help. Last week, or the week before last when we were out here, we had families waiting for over three hours for food. Thats because they need it not because they wanted something for free I can assure you,” said Captain Steve Harbuck with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

The event was put on in partnership by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Lead Coalition of Bay County, the Northwest Florida Minority Business Chamber of Commerce, and the Bay County Interdenominational Alliance. Police departments from Panama City, Panama City Beach, Lynn Haven, Springfield, and Parker also helped out.