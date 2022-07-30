COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new school year is right around the corner and Jackson County kids received quite the helping hand.

Ruffle Gang hosted its 5th annual back-to-school event in Cottondale on Saturday.

Hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on free school supplies, including backpacks, pens, pencils, binders, headphones, and Kleenex.

Local mom Taylor Blount said this event was a huge help to her and her kids.

“Especially right now inflation is real and I have four kids that are all going to school and it means a lot to be able to come somewhere and get free school supplies and not have to worry about everything being on my back or on their dad’s back,” Blount said. It’s a really awesome thing to have in our community.”

There were also local vendors, live characters, free food, door prizes, and a bouncy house at the event.

The event originally started working out of Ruffle Gang owner Aarion Bailey’s house.

“About six years ago, my children and I started giving out book bags from my living room,” Bailey said. “We would give out about three to four. That’s all I could afford at the time. I decided to start making an event so that people that are in need and have prior issues can actually attend an actual event and won’t look and appear as if they need the help.”

But with the community’s support, Bailey has been able to grow the event to what it is today.

“I’m lost for words actually looking around because I’ve been inside the whole time so looking at everybody still coming and everybody that’s already here…I’m speechless,” Bailey said.

Bailey adds that this was her biggest event to date and she hopes to continue to grow the drive in the years to come.