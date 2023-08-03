PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – This Friday, August 4th and Saturday, August 5th Humble House Ministries is hosting their third annual yard sale in partnership with Grace Presbyterian Church in Panama City.

The sale runs from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

All money made over the weekend is given to Humble House which is a non-profit that helps women battling addiction.

Some of the items that will be sold this weekend include jewelry, nursery items, kid’s toys, electronics, and home goods.

There are also opportunities to volunteer this weekend at the yard sale.

“Volunteers are always needed to help clean up the yard sale,” said Humble House Ministries PR Director Jenny Martinez. “Our hours are from Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., we’re good that day. On Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon, and at noon it’s always helpful to have people in the community come help pack up and put stuff stored in the shed or take it off to be donated.”

For more information on Humble House and this weekend’s yard sale, click here.