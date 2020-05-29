Humane Society thrift store secures new location

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — So close to moving into a new location after being destroyed by Hurricane Michael in 2018, The Bay County Society Thrift Store was once more hindered by a disaster.

Finding a new spot in the Panama Plaza, earlier this year, the store was planning to move in as soon as possible and get set up. Right around that time COVID-19 shut the country down. The thrift store was unable to move forward and the Humane Society Shelter for animals also had to close down, no longer accepting animals or processing adoptions. Those services are not yet being offered.

Shelter Manager, Lauryn Gill, said the thrift store helps fund the shelter operations and it is hopeful they can get the thrift store back up and running by late June.

Humane Society leadership said volunteers are welcome to help set the store up when the process begins, asking that people call ahead to set up meeting times, 850-215-7120. They said monetary donations to assist with setting up the store would also be appreciated.

There is also yard sale solely benefiting the shelter tomorrow.

“We are asking shoppers to bring/donate one food item: cat, kitten, dog, or puppy food. Please bring one food item per person.”

Other services like dog baths, nail trimmings, and more will be offered during the day without an appointment needing to be made.

