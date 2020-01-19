Humane Society of Bay County holds monthly low-cost shot clinic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The Humane Society of Bay County is making sure pets get the vaccines they need through their low-cost shot clinic.

The monthly clinic was held today from 10am to 2pm at the Humane Society, offering a variety of vaccines, microchipping and nail clipping at low prices.

Residents were able to come in and get those services done by simply filling out a form.

Bay County Humane Society workers say it’s a good way to ensure that area pets are up to date on their shots, even when it may be difficult for owners to bring their pets to the vet.

“It can be kind of tricky,” said BCHS Shelter Manager, Lauryn Gill. “Vets are mostly open on the weekdays and people are working so we like to have that opportunity for people to come out on the weekend on their time.”

Information for future Humane Society shot clinics can be found by clicking here.