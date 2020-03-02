LIVE NOW /
Human remains found in Callaway have now been identified

Human remains found in Callaway have been identified.

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the human remains found in Callaway have been identified as Barney E. Wooten, Junior.

On Wednesday, the BCSO was contacted by a heavy equipment operator hired by FDOT to clear ditches of Hurricane Michael debris in the city of Callaway. The ditch was located along Hill Drive in Callaway. While clearing large limbs and trees, the driver spotted a human skull, deputies wrote in a news release.

The remains were turned over to the Medical Examiner who performed the autopsy. The remains were identified as Barney E. Wooten, Junior, because of the presence of distinctive tattoos on the body and a wallet with Wooten’s identification was found in a pocket of camouflage pants on the body.

No foul play is suspected.

Wooten, a Bay County resident, was reported missing by his family members in January.

Deputies say he was last seen on the morning on January 29.

