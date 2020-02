CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a ditch in Callaway.

Deputies say they were called around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon to Hill Drive where contractors were clearing out debris.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a worker at the site found a human skull while operating a tractor.

The medical examiner’s office currently has the remains and is working to determine the cause of death and to identify the skull.