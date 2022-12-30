LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Year after year, millions of Americans vow to improve their lives in some way heading into the new year.

Exercising, eating healthier, and losing weight are the most popular new year’s resolutions, but many find their effort fade after a month or two.

Local fitness expert Traycee Green with Pure Platinum shared her secret to sticking to your new year’s resolution.

“I think the secret to making it a lifestyle is finding what you like, what you enjoy, what you want to do,” Green said. “If you’re told you have to work out all the time, you’re going to go work out, you’re going to make it last for a little bit, but if you go out and play tennis because you enjoy it or you go do kickboxing because you enjoy it. Really finding what you love, I think, is the key to making it last and just not doing it because you have to.”

Another tip is to get a family member or friend to commit to the resolution with you.

“Do it with somebody and having that accountability partner, having that group of people, having that camaraderie between people is always a better success setup also,” Green said. “It’s just, don’t try to do it alone.”

Green also stressed the importance of eating healthier, so you don’t undo all your hard work in the gym. With cold and flu season in full swing, she said healthy habits can help stave off sickness.

“Well, the healthier your immune system is, the better off you’re going to be and part of your immune system is staying heart-healthy,” Green said. “So as long as we can keep our immune system up, eating better and getting off the sugars, getting off the carbonations, all those things are going to help boost your immune system. If you can get that immune system boosted, of course, it’s going to help to stave off those sicknesses that are coming up.”

Green also recommends incorporating things like yoga to your routine to help you slowdown in this fast-paced world.