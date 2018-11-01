How to Safely Clean Mold in Your Home Video

PANAMA CITY, FLA. - After a hurricane like Michael, mold becomes a very big issue for so many people. Depending on the level of damage some may be able to clean the mold themselves explains Home Depot store manager Jack Milam, "That's just the milder forms. Once it entails the black mold. you truly don't want to mess with it unless you know what you're doing."

It is important to be safe while cleaning the mold. Wear protective masks and gloves. The Florida Health Department also recommends not to mix cleaning products because it can release toxins into the air.

For many people in the Panhandle, the mold caused by Hurricane Michael is too much or too dangerous to clean. This is the case for Milam, "What used to be a beautiful home is now just encased with black mold everywhere. And even though my wife wanted to take everything out... unfortunately she could not."

Mold can have an effect on your health, some side effects are a scratchy throat, runny eyes and nose. Peoapl with mold allergies, asthma, or compromised immune systems should not clean mold themselves. Never be afraid to ask for help from a friend.

"That's what Bay County is all about. We've given to so many people that are hurting, and this time we're hurting a little bit. And it's always good to know that you can count on your neighbors," said Milam.

