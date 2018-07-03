How to Keep Your Pets Safe During 4th of July Fireworks

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - 4th of July fireworks are a great time for families but not so much fun for our four legged friends. The loud noises can scare our pets and even cause them to run away.

Bay County animal control said they see a spike in runaway dogs around the 4th of July holiday.

"If they are going to be outside we recommend they have collars with identification tags on them just in case they do run away," said Bay County Animal Control officer William Rose.

Animal Control stresses the importance of micro chipping your pet, that way they can reunite them with their owner if they do run off. The loud booms are unavoidable on the 4th, so if you stay in try to distract them during fireworks with a treat or by turning on the TV.

"If somebody has a dog with anxiety issues, they can always put on soft music to drown out the noises of outside," said Rose.

If you take your pup with you to the festivities keep them on a leash and keep a close eye on them. The best way to prevent your dog from having anxiety or running away is to keep them at home.

"Be a responsible pet owner. You know there will be loud noises going on all around, just keep your dogs confined," said Rose.

If you have a pet that isn't micro chipped, head to animal control. They can microchip your pet in just about 10 minutes, no appointment needed for $15.