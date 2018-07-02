How to Celebrate July 4th in Lynn Haven
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. - The City of Lynn Haven is hosting a parade, festival, and fireworks on Wednesday, July 4th, to celebrate Independence Day.
Starting at 9 a.m., a parade will start at Al Kinsaul Park and head down 5th Street and then head right on Highway 77.
It will travel down Highway 77 before making a left down 11th street, where it ends.
Following the parade, there will be vendors at Sheffied Park.
Around 5 p.m., the celebration continues at Kinsaul Park with music and vendors.
Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
