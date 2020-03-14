House passes coronavirus relief bill

WASHINGTON, DC (WMBB) — The house has recently approved an economic aid bill to provide relief from the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill will provide free testing and financial assistance for working Americans.

The “Families First Coronavirus Response Act” was negotiated between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Trump Administration.

Congressman Neal Dunn released this statement in response to the passed bill:

“Last night’s passage of The Families First Coronavirus Response Act is an important step in our fight against Coronavirus and COVID-19. The well-being of my family, friends, and constituents is always first and foremost on my mind. I want all Americans, especially seniors, to rest their heads tonight knowing that they will have relief from the financial stresses they could potentially face from the costs involved with testing. And above all, I want every child to have guaranteed meals and proper care. I’m relieved to see both parties put people over politics in order to develop a thoughtful and effective solution. I hope that this effort will ease the stress facing America right now. It should rightfully restore a sense of confidence in our future knowing that this Congress as well as this Administration is committed to supporting those who are suffering from the epidemic.”

