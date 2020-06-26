House Of Henry grand opening today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — While some businesses are having to scale back hours or close for the weekend due to new rules on alcohol, House Of Henry held their grand opening in Downtown Panama City earlier on Friday.

The restaurant is styled to make visitors feel like they are visiting a pub in Ireland. Amid the Irish decorations, however, guests may notice multiple sanitizing stations across the restaurant.

General Manager Scott Jackson said the eatery is also implementing strict sanitation protocols between diners at tables. He suggests patrons call ahead for seating as longer waits are expected while abiding by the 50% capacity rules for restaurants.

Jackson said he is excited to be apart of the Downtown revitalization attempts.

“That is the whole point is to put back into our city. We think that if we all come together, work together, we can bring a positive vibe back to downtown and start a lot more festivals and stuff like that. Work together, shut this down, have a big thing, hang out, and have fun.”

Jackson said patrons and employees are welcome to wear masks, but it is not being mandated.