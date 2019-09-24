House moves forward with official impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (AP/WMBB) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made it official, telling fellow Democrats she supports a formal impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
Her remarks at a closed-door meeting was described by two people familiar with the remarks who were not authorized to discuss them publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Pelosi is set to make a formal announcement at 5 p.m.
A third person familiar with Pelosi’s remarks but unauthorized to speak publicly says she told Democrats they have reached “a moment of truth” with the president.
She called reports indicating that Trump pressured Ukraine’s leader to investigate Joe Biden’s family “a betrayal of our national security” and a “betrayal of our election.”
Trump insists he did nothing wrong when it comes to Ukraine and announced he’ll release a transcript of a phone call with the Ukrainian president.
Florida Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) released a statement about Pelosi’s announcement:
Speaker Pelosi has finally laid her cards on the table with the opening of a baseless impeachment inquiry. For once she is being honest about the Democrats’ agenda of taking down President Trump at all costs. For months the House has repeatedly voted on do-nothing bills solely to target the president – accomplishing nothing of substance – instead of tackling the issues that are facing hardworking Americans. Democrats want to waste time and money bowing down to the progressive wing of their party and continue the witch hunt against President Trump. I hope the American people will see this stunt for what it is – the Democrats’ decision to choose political theatre over the welfare of this great nation.”Congressman Neal Dunn