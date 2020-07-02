House catches fire amidst rebuild after Hurricane Michael

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — One local man is picking up the pieces after his home in Lynn Haven caught fire as he was working inside of it on Wednesday afternoon.

Homeowner Benjamin Dizoglio said he bought the home after Hurricane Michael to rebuild it.

He said he was working alone on flooring inside when a small fire was created by his torch, adding that he didn’t think much of it and tried to put it out, but the flames quickly got out of control.

Within minutes he said he was unable to put out the fire, calling 911 and going outside. He said not long after, the home was fully-involved in the blaze.

Bay County Fire Rescue and Lynn Haven fire worked together to put it out and keep it from spreading to neighboring homes using three engines and two hoses. By the time they were able to extinguish the blaze, Captain Whiters with BCFR said the home was pretty much a total loss.

Neighbors said the fire happened quickly, and the home went up in smoke within minutes.

“He’s had the worst time with this house so I don’t know what caused it but I just looked out and there was smoke everywhere,” said Margurete Lightsey, a neighbor.

Dizoglio says he would appreciate prayers as he works to sort it out; he said he’s worked hard to rebuild the home and that he does have insurance to help cover the damages.

Throughout the situation, no one was injured.