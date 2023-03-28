DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Crews are currently working to extinguish a structure fire at a Dothan hotel.

Fire and smoke are actively coming from all sides of the Howard Johnson Hotel at 2244 Ross Clark Circle.

Significant damage can be seen on the outside of the building and the fire seems to have started on the second floor of the main lobby.

Multiple first responder crews are on the scene as well as a power company.

Officials say everyone was able to make it out safely and no injuries have been reported.

Traffic is not blocked on the Circle.

WDHN has a reporter on the scene. Stay with WDHN for updates.