CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun County was “Soaring out of Summer” and learned how to live healthy in the process.

The Florida Department of Health of Calhoun and Liberty counties hosted the event at the Calhoun County Airport Saturday.

“We were provided an opportunity to have a SNAP-ED outreach event to provide some nutrition education and physical activity education to our community,” FDOH Calhoun Public Health Services Manager Heather Ellerbee said. “So we’ve invited our community, the surrounding counties to come out. We’ve all put our brains together and figured what can we do to bring people out today to educate them on the importance of eating healthy and being physically fit.”

The event featured 15 food trucks that provide healthy samples, 30 vendors to show what resources are available to the people who live in the area, and even a hot air balloon, a first-ever for the event.

“Actually I just got off the hot air balloon, it was very cool,” resident Annajo Hall said. “Everyone was so nice and it’s so great that our health department comes out and brings new experiences to our rural county.”

“A lot of people don’t know what they should be putting into their body,” Panhandle Nutrition owner Kayla Attaway said. “They don’t know what’s healthy and what’s not healthy. Events like this are extremely important because then we can come here and we can educate hundreds of people at one time, give out free samples to the community.”

Attaway opened Panhandle Nutrition to bring that healthy choice to the county.

“Where we are at, there are not many healthy choices at all so I love that we are here in Blountstown and that is why I opened my store here in Blountstown because there was no healthy options for people to choose from,” Attaway said.

This year’s “Soaring out of Summer” event was the biggest in years, and officials hope it only keeps growing to spread the message of healthy living.