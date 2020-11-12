Horses are helping to heal invisible wounds

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The Alaqua Animal Refuge and the H.O.P.E Project have partnered together to form a PTSD and military equine-assisted therapy program.

The horses at the animal refuge are helping service members when other options may not have worked.

“I’m certified eagala as a mental health professional, and I always joke about, that’s kind of scary me being a mental health professional because I have PTSD,” said David Trogdon, The H.O.P.E Project Director.

Army veteran, chaplain, and current director of H.O.P.E, Trogdon said he was skeptical horses could heal deep invisible wounds, like PTSD.

“Because all of my time in the army, soldiers do not do touchy and feely,” said Trogdon. “But when I went and was certified to do this, I’ve seen veterans’ lives that are just turned around because of the horses.”

Trogdon said he quickly saw how horses could read facial expressions and body language. He calls them equine lie detectors.

Veterans who refuse to go to counseling, have opened up to horses he said.

“I call PTSD trauma to the soul, and I live with a limp; when I am having a bad day, the horses will actually come up to me and check in on me,” said Trogdon.

Alaqua Animal Refuge Founder Laurie Hood said the military does so much for us, and she is just happy to be part of the healing process.

“When you see those people come back and they have those wounds that are so deep, and they are not visible with the human eye, but they are there,” said Hood. “It means so much to us to be able to help them heal.”

To get involved, you can visit either website, Project H.O.P.E or the Alaqua Animal Refuge.