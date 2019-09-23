Hope Regional Cancer Center given accreditation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hope Regional Cancer Center (HRCC) recently received a three year term of accreditation in radiation oncology.

This is the third time HRCC has been accredited by the American College of Radiology (ACR), and they are the only cancer center in the Panhandle to receive the accreditation.

Radiation oncology (radiation therapy) is the careful use of high-energy radiation to treat cancer. A radiation oncologist may use radiation to cure cancer or to relieve a cancer patient’s pain.

The HRCC says they are dedicated to the treatment of all types of cancer.

