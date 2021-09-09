Hope Project Inc. heals more than just wounded warriors

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Veterans returning from war suffer greatly after experiencing this himself a resident created a unique therapy program.

The Hope Project seeks to bring hope and healing to not just wounded warriors, veterans, and first responders but also to horses who have been rescued from slaughterhouses.

Director and Chaplain David Trogden said he did not know much about horses when he started this therapy. However, being around the horses he has noticed PTSD symptoms such as migraines have gone away. He said he hears many of the same responses from other veterans.

Recently they have extended their equine therapy to more than

For more on how you can be a part of the Hope Project or to assist in their many programs, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in DeFuniak Springs

HOPE Project healing more than wounded warriors

Panama City Weather: 9/9/21 Morning Forecast

Mexico Beach selects new City Administrator

St. Joe Company is bringing their Bay-Walton sector plan to life

More FEMA money coming for stormwater projects in Bay County

More Local News

Don't Miss