Honoring Veterans Day across the panhandle

(WMBB) — There are several organizations in the panhandle planning to honor our Veterans leading up to Veterans Day on Monday, November 11th.
Friday, November 8
PanCare Health is offering free medical and dental services for veterans, by appointment or walk in, at select locations. To find a clinic, visit PanCare’s website and please remember to bring your DD-214 to verify veteran status. You do not have to be a current patient to participate.
Saturday, November 9
North Bay Clan of the Lower Creek Muscogee Tribe is hosting a Veteran’s Day Gathering Honoring Vice Chief and Veteran Alford M on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at North Bay Grounds, 1560 Lonnie Road, Chipley, FL 32428. There will be singing and dancing, and all drums are welcome to partake in this celebration of life and equality.
Sunday, November 10
Port St. Joe VFW Auxiliary 10069 is hosting the first ever Family Freedom Festival and promising a fun-filled day of food, games and music at Beacon Hill Veterans Park in St. Joe Beach. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. and lasts until 4:00 p.m. Boy Scouts will be selling food, just make sure to bring your chair and blankets!
Monday, November 11
Captain Anderson’s Marina is selling tickets for their Freedom Celebration taking place on Veterans Day from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a free dolphin encounter for Veterans following the program.
Seating is limited, make sure to get tickets early!
All are welcome as Gulf County Democrats celebrate and honor the veterans in our community on Monday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. EDT at the Port St. Joe Garden Center, 216 8th Street. Retired Army Colonel Patrick McGuire, will be a guest speaker along with Army Veteran Mr. Bonnie Bell, who served as a “Screaming Eagle” in the 101st Airborne Division and then in the 173rd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. For more information send an email to INFO@gulfcountydemocrats.org.