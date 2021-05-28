Honoring the Fallen: Memorial Day Events in The Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday our community will honor veterans who fell defending our country.

BAY COUNTY

At 10 a.m. on Monday, May 31 the Bay County Veterans Council and the Bay County Board of County Commissioners will host the annual Memorial Day observance at Kent Forest Lawn Cemetery, located at 2403 Harrison Ave., Panama City.

The guest speaker will be Cmdr. Keith Foster, Naval Support Activity-Panama City.

GUM CREEK

The Gum Creek Cemetery Memorial Day service will be held on Monday May 31, 2021. The service will be held at the Gum Creek Cemetery near Glendale, Florida and will begin at 8 a.m.

Gum Creek Cemetery is one of the oldest Cemeteries in Walton County serving our community for over 160 years. The cemetery marks the final resting place of veterans of the American wars all the way back to the early 19th Century, with 12 known Civil War veterans and one Seminole War Veteran interned at this cemetery.

Gum Creek Cemetery is located at 1350 Co Hwy 183B, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433

GULF CEMETERY

The Historic Gulf Cemetery will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m. sharp. The 106-year-old cemetery is located at 1466 S County Highway 393 in Santa Rosa Beach.

Approximately 150 veterans are interred in the cemetery and will be honored in a service that will include a keynote speech by Retired Air Force General, Philip Breedlove. This year’s ceremony will look slightly different as we will NOT have the large tents to encourage social distancing. Also, the ceremony will be somewhat abbreviated. Folks are encouraged to bring umbrellas and/or personal lawn chairs. A limited number of folding chairs will be provided.

For more information, please visit to gulfcemetery.org.