Homicide fugitive arrested in Bay County

Posted: May 24, 2019 01:04 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 08:07 PM EDT

Bay County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man wanted in connection to a Louisiana homicide case, according to jail records. 

Edwar Lopez was wanted by the Jefferson Parrish Sheriff's Office when he was arrested by deputies Thursday. Deputies wrote that the arrest was made at Airport Road and Discovery Loop Road. 

Jail officials referred questions about the case to Jefferson Parrish authorities. A call there has not yet been returned. 

