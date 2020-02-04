‘Hometown Hero’ program honors local veterans

LIVE NOW /
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Panama City is introducing a new program to honor those who are serving and have served our country. 

‘Hometown Heroes’ is a program that will honor Bay County residents who have served in the United States Armed Forces by displaying them on streetlight banners. 

The banners will initially be placed on street light poles throughout downtown Panama City during various times of the year. 

They will feature the veterans name, branch of service and photo in uniform. 

For more information on how to nominate your hometown hero, click here

