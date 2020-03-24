Meteorologist Lauren Hope explains why hurricane season typically peaks from late August to early October.
Homeschool Help: Why does hurricane season typically peak in fall?
On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament. Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.