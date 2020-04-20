Homeschool Help: Why does Florida experience so much lightning?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (The News Service of Florida) — In a victims’ rights dispute stemming from the molestation of a child, a state appeals court has rejected arguments that a Northwest Florida judge did not properly carry out a 2018 constitutional amendment known as “Marsy’s Law.”

The ruling Friday by a three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal came in an early test about how judges should apply the voter-approved amendment, which enshrined in the Florida Constitution a series of rights for crime victims.