Homes and businesses suffer storm damage in Wewahitchka

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB)–A possible tornado pummeled its way through Gulf County Saturday morning. The severe weather knocked out the power, took down trees, and ripped roofs off of houses.

Doris Kay Whitfield was at her home near Lake Alice when she heard the tornado warnings go off.

“When I began to feel the pressure rise. It sounded almost like a child doing the tod up and down,” said Doris Kay Whitfield.

Whitfield says she immediately went to seek shelter.

“I knew it was coming soon so I hollered to my husband, he’s on the other end of the house. The upstairs part is what it got, it just threw it apart, right over my head, but nothing came down on me,” Whitfield said.

Within about 60 seconds, her roof was gone and her home was ravaged by the storm. But she says she hasn’t lost a thing.

“Everything here is material, we can’t be replaced, our hearts, our personalities. But all else can be replaced,” Whitfield said.

Her neighbors also sustained damage, as well as RB’s Tractor down the road. But Whitfield says the community is already lending a hand.

“The fire department came, the ambulance came, we had a wrecker out here, deputies, preachers, neighbors, friends,” Whitfield said.

Luckily, the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office said they haven’t received any reports of injuries so far.