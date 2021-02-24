Homeowners can apply for Hurricane Michael repairs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced that the application period is open for homeowners in Hurricane Michael impacted areas for the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program.
With more than $246 million in funding, the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program will provide long-term assistance to repair, rebuild, or replace Hurricane Michael-damaged homes that serve as primary residences of eligible Florida families, as well as eligible rental homes.
Homeowners may complete an application for assistance through the Rebuild Florida mobile app, online by visiting RebuildFlorida.gov, or in person at a Rebuild Florida Center. For more information about the program, homeowners can call the Rebuild Florida Hurricane Michael Customer Service Center at 888-530-3025.
Rebuild Florida Centers are open 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday – Saturday at the following locations:
Marianna
2917-B Optimist Drive
Marianna, FL 32448
Panama City
3109 Minnesota Avenue
Suite 120
Panama City, FL 32405
Port St. Joe
109 Trade Circle West
Suite 1
Port St. Joe, FL 32456
Tallahassee
545 John Knox Road
Suite 102
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The program will manage and complete the construction process for the repair or reconstruction of damaged homes on behalf of eligible homeowners Assistance will be prioritized by low- and moderate-income (LMI) households and those with certain vulnerabilities such households with senior citizens, children, or individuals with special needs.
- Eligible homeowners or eligible rental homes can receive assistance with the repair, rebuild or replacement of Hurricane Michael damaged homes.
- Assistance will be prioritized by low- and moderate-income (LMI) households and those with certain vulnerabilities such as households with senior citizens, children, or individuals with special needs.
- Homeowners may complete an application for assistance through the Rebuild Florida mobile app, online by visiting RebuildFlorida.gov, in person at a Rebuild Florida Center or at one of the mobile pop-up locations.
- From now until February 27, there will be 5 locations throughout the Panhandle where local homeowners can apply for the program at their mobile pop-up locations.