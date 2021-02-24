Homeowners can apply for Hurricane Michael repairs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced that the application period is open for homeowners in Hurricane Michael impacted areas for the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program.

With more than $246 million in funding, the Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program will provide long-term assistance to repair, rebuild, or replace Hurricane Michael-damaged homes that serve as primary residences of eligible Florida families, as well as eligible rental homes.

Homeowners may complete an application for assistance through the Rebuild Florida mobile app, online by visiting RebuildFlorida.gov, or in person at a Rebuild Florida Center. For more information about the program, homeowners can call the Rebuild Florida Hurricane Michael Customer Service Center at 888-530-3025.

Rebuild Florida Centers are open 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday – Saturday at the following locations:



Marianna

2917-B Optimist Drive

Marianna, FL 32448

Panama City

3109 Minnesota Avenue

Suite 120

Panama City, FL 32405

Port St. Joe

109 Trade Circle West

Suite 1

Port St. Joe, FL 32456

Tallahassee

545 John Knox Road

Suite 102

Tallahassee, FL 32303

The program will manage and complete the construction process for the repair or reconstruction of damaged homes on behalf of eligible homeowners Assistance will be prioritized by low- and moderate-income (LMI) households and those with certain vulnerabilities such households with senior citizens, children, or individuals with special needs.