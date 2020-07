OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A homeless woman was found dead Sunday morning in a wooded area off the 400 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office officials say the death is suspicious and are treating it as a homicide.





The body was reported at around noon.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400, EmeraldCoastCrimeStoppers.com or by texting the P3 Tips Mobile application.