Homeless man charged in beating death of his girlfriend

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a homeless man in connection with the beating death of his homeless girlfriend in Mary Esther July 5th.

Daniel Ray Godwin, 38, is charged with one count of felony murder.

He and the victim, 41-year old Charlene Begay, had reportedly been involved in a romantic relationship for up to eight years, deputies wrote in a news release. Begay’s body was found July 5th under a blanket in a small wooded area near a hedge line off Hollywood Boulevard.

“When picked up by deputies prior to being told of Begay’s death, Godwin referred to Begay in the past tense and said she had injuries due to having fallen,” deputies wrote. “Two witnesses told OCSO Investigators Begay and Godwin had been in an argument the day before.”

Another who says he heard a man yelling and a woman scream says he saw Godwin come from the area of the crime scene and that Godwin told him he had “kicked her teeth in,” investigators wrote.

Godwin is currently being held without bond at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview.