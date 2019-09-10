Homeless man arrested after vandalizing nearly two dozen cars

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A homeless man was arrested Sunday after going on a vandalism spree on Okaloosa Island.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies identified 30-year old Justin James Wilson as the suspect after an employee at the business received a tip from a guest that a man was damaging vehicle windows in the parking lot.

Justin James Wilson, 30 years old

According to the police report, Wilson used rocks and a belt buckle to smash windows and beat at least twenty cars, causing roughly $30,000.00 in damages.

Cars vandalized at Holiday Inn Resort on Okaloosa Island (Photo/Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies located the suspect a short time later, passed out on a bench in front of the Holiday Inn.

When Wilson was located, he admitted to breaking the windows and said “Take me to jail. I did it because Donald Trump owes me one trillion dollars and these vehicles belong to the mafia.”

He faces fourteen counts of felony criminal mischief and six counts misdemeanor criminal mischief.