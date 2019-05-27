HomeDabbler talks kitchen composting

PANAMA CITY, Fla.- Kevin Elliot, the HomeDabbler, came in and taught viewers how to make compost out of kitchen scraps.

All you need are a few supplies.

The first is a big container with holes in the top and bottom to allow rainwater through.

Next, grab any brown or green trash that you have.

Examples of that are banana peels, paper towel tube, and parts of green onions.

Lastly, let it sit in the can for three months and mix it up now and again.

"The benefit to this is that you are recycling and reusing material," said Elliot.