PANAMA CITY, Fla.- Kevin Elliott, The HomeDabbler, was in studio to talk House Painting on Monday.

He gave some tips on what painting supplies to buy cheap and what supplies to buy quality.

Elliot said to buy rollers, paint pans, and interior paint for cheap.

He said to buy trim brushes, primer, and exterior paint for their quality.

” Obviously our weather is really harsh and if you want that thing to last at all do not go cheap on the exterior paint,” said Elliott.