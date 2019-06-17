News

HomeDabbler talks do's and don'ts for planting trees in your yard

By:

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 08:16 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 08:16 AM EDT

PANAMA CITY, Fla.- Kevin Elliott, The HomeDabbler, was in studio to talk with us about "Trees in Your Yard: Do's and Dont's".

First, he taught us about the different kinds of trees. 

There are specimen, ornamental, and fruit trees.

Elliott said we also need to think about tree considerations before planting.

"When you find a thing you like some considerations to think about, how they will be long term," said Elliott.

Tree considerations include mature size, roots, and mess.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest Videos

More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center