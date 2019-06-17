HomeDabbler talks do's and don'ts for planting trees in your yard

PANAMA CITY, Fla.- Kevin Elliott, The HomeDabbler, was in studio to talk with us about "Trees in Your Yard: Do's and Dont's".

First, he taught us about the different kinds of trees.

There are specimen, ornamental, and fruit trees.

Elliott said we also need to think about tree considerations before planting.

"When you find a thing you like some considerations to think about, how they will be long term," said Elliott.

Tree considerations include mature size, roots, and mess.