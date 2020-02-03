Homecoming: Erin and Kelsey

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 has seen some important changes over the last few weeks.

Kelsey Peck decided to step away from the anchor desk to pursue a new path as Assistant News Director. Erin Morgan, a former reporter, returned to WMBB as Morning Anchor.

The two friends sat down together recently to talk about the changes in their lives and how much this community means to them both.

“I realized that community and the people who love you are so much more important,” Morgan said.

They also had an emotional conversation about Hurricane Michael. After surviving the storm in downtown Panama City, the News 13 team went back to work facing the same dangers the community faced and trying to tell their stories.

“It’s just kind of in us, that’s what we’re here to do,” Peck said.

The aftermath left a lasting impression.

“I knew I had a duty to this place after that,” Morgan said. “I wanted to stick with the community.”

As News 13 continues to cover the recovery we are also rooting for the community, both behind the scenes and on-air.

“I want see this place better than ever,” Morgan said.