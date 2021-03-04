Homebound residents in Walton County may be eligible to receive Moderna vaccine delivery

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — South Walton Fire District and Walton Fire Rescue are teaming up with the Emergency Management Department to help bring Moderna’s COVID vaccination to homes.

As more look to get a COVID-19 vaccination, the older population has been at the top of the list. But that does not mean everyone can sign up on a computer. Walton County officials have noticed issues with online registrations, and are working to help.

“People that are homebound are vulnerable,” said Walton County Emergency Management Director Jeff Goldberg.

Although homebound residents are not leaving their houses, caretakers come to them. And now, so will vaccinations.

Goldberg said they are currently working with both South Walton Fire District and Walton Fire Rescue.

“We are working with the Florida Department of Elderly Affairs and the Walton Okaloosa Council on Aging. And they are identifying people that are homebound that want the vaccine,” Goldberg said.

He said they are mapping out a current list of names.

“Between the time that they pick the vaccine up, they give the vaccine, they sit and monitor the patient anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes, in addition to all the paperwork we need to get taken care of,” said Goldberg. “We are looking at roughly 50 minutes of on-scene time.”

The plan is for them to take Moderna viles to each homebound resident. Goldberg said the challenge is making sure they do not waste any doses.

“All of the rescue trucks have refrigerators on them. So, once it’s defrosted, it can be kept in a refrigerator for six hours,” said Goldberg.

Within the next few weeks, they want to start delivering vaccines.

If you want to learn more about how to have vaccines delivered to your door if you are homebound you can call the Walton County Health Department at (850) 892-8015.