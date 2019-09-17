Home invasion, robbery investigation underway in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – Marianna Police responded to a call in the 3000 block of Bumpnose Road in reference to an armed individual late Friday night.

When police arrived to the home, the occupants told officers that three unknown men forcibly entered the home and one of the subjects showed a gun.

The officers determined the men used physical violence, in addition to showing a firearm, before demanding money.

The suspects then fled the area, and Marianna Police are still investigating the incident.

If you have any information, you can contact Chipola CrimeStoppers at 850-526-5000 and remain anonymous.