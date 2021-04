LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) -- Grease Pro employees said they’re thankful to be safe, after Saturday’s severe weather produced a possible tornado in Lynn Haven which ripped through the business.

Around 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, residents filmed a cellphone video of a possible tornado rolling down Hwy 390 near Georgia Avenue. The strong winds knocked down trees and even flipped a semi-truck on Hwy 77.