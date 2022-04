Structure Fire in Ten Lake Estates. (Walton County Fire Rescue)

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A home was destroyed after it caught fire in Walton County Monday night.

The blaze happened at about 11 p.m. at a home on Ten Lakes Drive in DeFuniak Springs.

According to Walton County Fire Rescue, firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. No one was home at the time.

Walton, along with Argyle and Liberty Volunteer Fire Departments extinguished the blaze in about thirty minutes.

At this time, it is unknown how the fire started.