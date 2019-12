FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A home was destroyed by fire in Fountain Wednesday.

Firefighters from Youngstown, The Sand Hills, Bayou George and Hiland Park responded to the scene before 9 a.m. They found a fully engulfed blaze at a home in the 12000 block of Greenbriar Drive, according to Bay County fire officials.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.