PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Doors are now open to this year’s Great American Home and Garden Expo.

The community is being welcomed to the Bay County Fairgrounds to shop from nearly 60 local vendors.

It’s free to attend.

You don’t even have to make any purchases. Bay Building Industries Association Board Members like Bud Longstreth invited several home and garden professionals to answer any questions the public might have regarding rebuilding, remodeling, or landscaping.

UF-IFAS Bay County Extension’s master gardeners are some of the experts at the fairgrounds. They’re offering gardening tips and brought more than 1,400 plants for purchase.

“It’s been a very successful event for the BBIA year after year. We keep continuing it,” Longstreth said. “We have some vendors in this year’s show that weren’t here previously. We’ve got ones who have been here every year since we’ve been doing it, so there’s a lot to see.”

Countertop, flooring, and water companies are just a few of the returning vendors. Some of the businesses will be giving away freebies.

The event goes from 9-5 on both Friday and Saturday.

Purchases can be made by cash check or credit card.

Food trucks will be out back.