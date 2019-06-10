News

HomDabbler talks common grass mistakes

PANAMA CITY, Fla.- Kevin Elliott, the HomeDabbler, was in studio to talk about common grass mistakes.

He said there are three common grass mistakes people make. 

The first is cutting grass to short, the second is watering too much and the third is bag clippings. 

"You should only ever cut off about 1/3 of the link of the blade in one cutting," said Elliott

